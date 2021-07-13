Electrify America to double EV charging stations by 2025

The higher cost of fast-charging stations is an issue President Joe Biden's administration will have to take into account as it develops incentives to encourage companies and governments to build more charging stations. The administration's goal is to have 500,000 charging stations nationwide by 2030.

Electrify America's expansion plan increases its presence in established U.S. regions as well as adding new states such as Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and Vermont. The additions bring its network to 49 states and the District of Columbia, Electrify America said. It also plans to add a new electric vehicle charging highway to the “upper Midwest” but did not say specifically where it would be.

Since its first charging station opened in May 2018, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it has installed an average of four stations per week.