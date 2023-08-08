Electric bus maker Proterra files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Electric bus, van and truck maker Proterra says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from a federal court in Delaware
National & World News
44 minutes ago
X

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Electric bus and truck maker Proterra says it is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from a federal court in Delaware.

The Burlingame, California, company is a big supplier of buses to transit systems across the nation. A statement on Proterra's website Monday said that it intends to maintain normal operations and will file motions with the court to use existing capital to keep funding operations, including paying employees, vendors and suppliers.

President Joe Biden visited the company's factory in South Carolina in 2021 to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.

The company said in the statement that it's taking action to separate its business units “to maximize their independent potential.” It sells heavy truck, van, bus and off-highway equipment equipment in the U.S., European and Asia-Pacific markets.

“While our best-in-class EV and battery technologies have set an industry standard, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds, that have impacted our ability to efficiently scale all of our opportunities simultaneously," CEO Gareth Joyce said in the statement. "As commercial vehicles accelerate towards electrification, we look forward to sharpening our focus as a leading EV battery technology supplier for the benefit of our many stakeholders.”

Shares in Proterra Inc. closed Tuesday down more than 88% at 17 cents.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE
GBI investigating after police, suspect exchange gunfire near Adairsville
40m ago

Credit: cus

Cruise now testing self-driving cars in Atlanta
43m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black entrepreneurs from Atlanta headed to Colombia on a trade mission
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Black entrepreneurs from Atlanta headed to Colombia on a trade mission
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Astronauts get first look at the spacecraft that will fly them around the moon
14m ago
Federal report sheds new light on Alaska helicopter crash that killed 3 scientists, pilot
15m ago
Trump vows to keep campaigning on his criminal cases despite prosecutors seeking order to...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
4h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
11h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top