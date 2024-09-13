Election 2024 Latest: Harris concentrates on Pennsylvania while Trump stumps in the West

Former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail in Western states on Friday as his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris fixes her attention on the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the East.

Trump will hold what's being billed as a news conference at his Los Angeles-area golf club in the morning before heading to northern California for a fundraiser, followed by a rally in Las Vegas, the largest city in swing state Nevada.

Harris, meanwhile, heads to Johnstown and Wilkes-Barre on Friday as she tries to capitalize on her momentum after Tuesday night's debate. It's her second day of back-to-back rallies after holding two events in North Carolina, another swing state, on Thursday.