Nation & World News

Election 2024 Latest: Harris ad focuses on housing; former Democratic congresswoman endorses Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. Trump and Harris held the dueling rallies four days apart, but the dynamics showcased how deeply divided the American electorate is. The Harris crowd was majority Black and female. Trump's crowd was overwhelmingly white. They listened to different music. They heard wildly different arguments on immigration, the economy, voting rights. Either Harris or Trump will win. The question is how widely the winner will be accepted. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3. Trump and Harris held the dueling rallies four days apart, but the dynamics showcased how deeply divided the American electorate is. The Harris crowd was majority Black and female. Trump's crowd was overwhelmingly white. They listened to different music. They heard wildly different arguments on immigration, the economy, voting rights. Either Harris or Trump will win. The question is how widely the winner will be accepted. (AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump's approach.

Meanwhile, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Trumps presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee's critiques of Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Harris campaign releases a new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce inflation

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump's approach.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother had saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers. That message could carry weight at this moment as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index.

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

The state and national Democratic parties have sued to block two recent rules adopted by Georgia’s State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results.

The lawsuit, filed Monday before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate a state law that makes certification a mandatory duty. The suit asks the judge to find the rules are invalid because the State Election Board, now dominated by allies of former President Donald Trump, is exceeding its legal authority.

The actions of the board alarm Democrats and voting rights activists, playing out against Georgia's background of partisan struggle over voting procedures that predates even the 2020 presidential election. It's a battle in yet another state over what had long been an administrative afterthought, state and local boards certifying results.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, left, and Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., third from right, look on as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a stop at a campaign office, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Roseville, Mich. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on stage during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Credit: Gary McCullough/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Gary McCullough/AP

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and wife Gwen react during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris campaign releases a new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce...43m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris campaign says it's raised $540 million and saw a surge of donations during the...
Placeholder Image

Geoff Duncan to GOP Voters: Dump Trump
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Throwing the book: Democrats enlarge a copy of the 'Project 2025' blueprint as an...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli military says it has rescued another hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack4m ago
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats7m ago
Germany's newest panda twins thrive during first 5 days in Berlin Zoo28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ABC

What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey
INSIDE CITY HALL
Influential Atlanta City Council member will not seek reelection
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia