El Salvador frees three women convicted of abortions

Several celebrities — including actors América Ferrera, Mila Jovovich and Katheryn Hahn — last week asked Bukele and El Salvador in general to let the women return home for Christmas.

“We are grateful that our petitions are being heard and we trust that President Bukele is going to work to achieve freedom for the rest of the innocent women," said Paula Avila-Guillén, executive director of the Washington-based Women's Equality Center.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights in November ruled that El Salvador's government had violated the rights of a woman identified as Manuela who was arrested in 2008 on charges of provoking an abortion and died in 2010 while in custody, leaving two children.

El Salvador is one of four countries in Latin America that bans abortion in all cases, even when the life of the mother is at risk and in cases of rape. The others are Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. Charges of homicide are often brought.