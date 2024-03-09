Nation & World News

El Salvador extends anti-gang emergency decree for 24th time. It's now been in effect for two years

El Salvador’s lawmakers have granted a request by President Nayib Bukele for the 24th consecutive one-month extension of an anti-gang emergency decree
22 minutes ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s lawmakers have granted a request by President Nayib Bukele for the 24th consecutive one-month extension of an anti-gang emergency decree.

The vote by congress late Friday means that by March 27, the country will have spent a full two years under the decree, which suspends some rights.

Bukele has used emergency powers to round up 78,175 suspected gang members in sweeps that rights groups say are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live. The government has had to release about 7,000 people because of a lack of evidence.

The measure was approved Friday with 67 votes in the 84-seat congress, where Bukele’s party holds a majority.

The original 30-day state of emergency — approved on March 27, 2022, following a spate of 62 killings in one day — restricts the right to gather, to be informed of rights and have access to a lawyer. It extends to 15 days the time that someone can be held without charges.

El Salvador's homicide totals have dropped from 6,656 in 2015 — an average of about 18 per day — to 18 so far this year.

In all of 2023, there were about 214 homicides, or about one every two days.

But rights groups have expressed concerns about abuses inside El Salvador's prisons, and say that innocent people are being caught up in sweeps targeting the notorious violent street gangs.

Gangs once controlled swaths of territory through brutality and fear. They have driven thousands to emigrate to save their own lives, or the lives of their children who are forcibly recruited.

The gangs’ power was strongest in El Salvador’s poorest neighborhoods, where the state has been long absent. They were a drain on the economy, extorting money from even the lowest earners, and forcing businesses that can’t or won’t pay to close.

Bukele romped to reelection in February, making him El Salvador's first reelected president. His party's majority in congress and a friendly court they stacked allowed him to dodge a constitutional ban.

Editors' Picks

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf
6h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
19h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
19h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big...
16m ago
A family-run workshop keeps the legacy of the Mexican fireworks alive despite the danger
16m ago
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown...
18m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
6h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Science festival, Ron White, Kevin Hart
High school basketball: Championship scores and schedule
6h ago