El Salvador beats St Kitts 4-0 in World Cup qualifying

Joshua Pérez played for the U.S. alongside Christian Pulisic at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup. He switched to El Salvador's under-23 team this year and made his senior national team debut on June 5.

Joshua Pérez is a nephew of Hugo Pérez, a former U.S. national team player who took over as El Salvador's national team coach in April.

Darwin Cerén of the Houston Dynamo converted a penalty kick in the 64th minute against 135th-ranked St. Kitts.

In first-leg matches later Saturday, No. 70 Canada played 83rd-ranked Haiti in Port-au-Prince, and No. 78 Panama hosted No. 76 Curaçao in Panama City.

Canada's second leg against Haiti on Wednesday will be played at Bridgeview, Illinois, because of Canadian government coronavirus travel restrictions.

The top three CONCACAF teams qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar, and the fourth-place team advances to a playoff.

