Nation & World News
'El Mal' from 'Emilia Pérez' wins Oscar for best original song

“El Mal,″ from the controversial musical “Emilia Pérez,” won original song at Sunday’s Oscars, their first
Clement Ducol, from left, Camille, and Jacques Audiard, accept the award for best original song for "El Mal" from" Emilia Perez" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

French composer duo Clément Ducol and Camille took home the original song award at the Oscars on Sunday for their track, "El Mal."

In January, "El Mal" also earned the pair a Golden Globe in the same category.

The musical "Emilia Pérez" is a lot of things — a musical, a transgender parable, endlessly controversial and frequently criticized for its depiction of Mexican culture.

“We are so grateful," Camille said in her acceptance speech. "We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption, and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of good and progress in the world.”

The award was presented by Mick Jagger. “I wasn’t the first choice,” he joked. “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do it.”

Ducol and Camille beat Diane Warren for “The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight,” Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Brandi Carlile and Andrew Watt for “Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late,” and Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel and Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada for “Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing.”

They also beat themselves: Their composition “Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez” was also up for the award.

The first-time Oscar nominees had a total of three nominations, including original score, at the 97th Academy Awards.

"You go from anxiety to relief, and you're filled up with energy and you need that," Camille told The Associated Press in January, when nominations were announced. "We've worked so much, and we've worked so much for the campaign ... I feel very fulfilled and very happy for all the team."

Camille said the film's recognition "represents something very important."

“It’s a very free, provocative and empathic, compassionate movie. And I really think this is what we need now.”

“It’s totally incredible. I was like, ‘What?’ It’s three nominations. It’s huge,” added Ducol. “We were involved at the beginning of the construction of the story in music ... So everything is linked together, is woven together between the script, the screenplay, the songs. And so, we feel like it’s our story, our movie ... It’s not just a musical or reflecting a story or reflecting action in the movie. The music and the songs, in this movie, is the script. It is the story.”

__

For more coverage of this year's Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Jacques Audiard poses after receiving three awards for the movie "Emilia Pérez" during the 50th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, early Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

