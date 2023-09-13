El Chapo's wife released from US custody after completing 3-year prison sentence

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
16 minutes ago
X

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was released from federal custody on Wednesday after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house prior to her release. She will now serve four years of supervised release.

Coronel Aispuro expressed “true regret for any and all harm” when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling to him a GPS watch disguised as a food item, prosecutors have said. That helped those digging the tunnel pinpoint his location and reach him.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was recaptured the following year. He was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn't fair and told the judge his case "was stained."

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police investigating possible homicide near Gwinnett Place Mall
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Memorial service held for slain Clayton police K-9 Waro
44m ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe...
10m ago
NBA takes steps to try to ensure its star players appear in more games
17m ago
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won't seek...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top