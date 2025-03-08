Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ejiofor's buzzer-beater in OT gives No. 6 St. John's an 86-84 win over No. 20 Marquette

Zuby Ejiofor hit a tiebreaking shot at the buzzer, Kadary Richmond got the first St. John’s triple-double this century and the sixth-ranked Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette 86-84 in overtime for their sixth consecutive victory
St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor makes the game-winning shot in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor makes the game-winning shot in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor hit a tiebreaking shot at the buzzer, Kadary Richmond got the first St. John's triple-double this century and the sixth-ranked Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette 86-84 in overtime Saturday for their sixth consecutive victory.

St. John’s (27-4, 18-2 Big East) matched a program record for regular-season wins. The Red Storm went 27-4 in the 1985-86 regular season and ended up finishing 31-5 that year. They already had clinched their first Big East outright regular-season title since 1985 a week earlier.

After Marquette’s Kam Jones converted a game-tying driving layup with 26.4 seconds left, RJ Luis Jr. missed a 3-pointer for St. John’s. Marquette’s Chase Ross initially got the rebound, but Richmond knocked the ball out of his hands and it went to Simeon Wilcher.

Wilcher got the ball to Ejiofor, who hit a shot in the paint just before the horn sounded.

Luis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Ejiofor had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Richmond finished with 10 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

Richmond's triple-double was the first for St. John's since Ron Artest had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Seton Hall on Jan. 9, 1999.

Jones had 32 points and David Joplin 21 for Marquette (22-9, 13-7).

Takeaways

St. John's: The Red Storm won even without having starting guard Deivon Smith due to a shoulder issue.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles enter the postseason having gone 4-6 since the start of February.

Key moment

Luis scored in the paint with 10.7 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Marquette’s Ben Gold missed a potential game-winner in the closing seconds of regulation.

Key stat

St. John's outrebounded Marquette 46-42.

Up next

St. John's and Marquette both have byes into Thursday's quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament in New York.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Marquette's Kam Jones tries to get past St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor fouls Marquette's Chase Ross during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Kam Jones shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Kam Jones shoots over St. John's's Lefteris Liotopoulos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Kam Jones shoots past St. John's's Lefteris Liotopoulos and RJ Luis Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Chase Ross dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette's Kam Jones drives past St. John's's Zuby Ejiofor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) grabs a rebound against Seton Hall forward Scotty Middleton (7) and center Emmanuel Okorafor (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985

No. 7 St. John's clinches first Big East regular-season title in 40 years and eyes more celebrations

Rivalry games highlight final week of college basketball's regular season

The Latest

Relatives and neighbours mourn during the funeral procession for four Syrian security force members killed in clashes with loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad in coastal Syria, in the village of Al-Janoudiya, west of Idlib, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

Credit: AP

Death toll in violence on Syrian coast rises to more than 1,000, war monitor says

8m ago

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar to try to 'advance' ceasefire negotiations

17m ago

House Republicans unveil bill to avoid shutdown and they're daring Democrats to oppose it

21m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.