Eight people reported killed in a shooting on the southern edge of Mexico City

Eight people have been reported killed in a mass shooting attack just south of Mexico City
33 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people were reported killed in a mass shooting just south of Mexico City.

Local and state officials confirmed Sunday that the attack occurred and there were some deaths, but didn't give a number of victims. Local media reported that eight people died.

The government of the state of Morelos, which borders Mexico City, said the attack occurred late Saturday in Huitzilac.

The forested mountain township has been plagued by illegal loggers, kidnappers and drug gangs, in part because it provides the closest rural hideout near the capital.

The town’s mayor, Rafael Vargas, called the attack “a terrible violent act” and said that “several people” were killed.

“Right in the center of town, several people were attacked and killed,” Vargas said. Apparently aware of the town's rough reputation, Vargas said “The violence should stop. We will denounce all types of slander that seek to damage our people.”

