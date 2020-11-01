Ehlinger's TD pass helps Texas beat No. 6 Oklahoma St. in OT

Oklahoma State drove into Texas territory late in the first half with a 24-17 lead, but Ossai stripped him and Texas defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham recovered and returned the ball to the Oklahoma State 20. The Longhorns got just a field goal out of it, and Oklahoma State took a 24-20 lead into the break.

Sanders threw his fourth touchdown pass -- a 9-yard toss to a well-covered Wallace -- to give Oklahoma State a 31-20 lead. Texas’ D’Shawn Jamison returned the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Texas missed the extra point, and Oklahoma State’s lead was 31-26 midway through the third quarter.

Texas appeared to be stopped on its side of the field in the fourth quarter, but a roughing the punter call against Oklahoma State extended the drive. On fourth-and-7 at the Oklahoma State 12, Ehlinger rolled away from pressure and found Jake Smith for the touchdown. Ehlinger connected with Cade Brewer for the 2-point conversion to put the Longhorns up 34-31 with 4:27 remaining.

Oklahoma State got a final shot in regulation, getting the ball back with 1:13 remaining and no timeouts. Sanders completed 4 of 4 passes for 62 yards to put the Cowboys in field goal range, then Alex Hale hit a 34-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining to tie the score and force overtime.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma State likely will take a steep drop after this loss at home. Texas could find itself back in the Top 25.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns finally caught some breaks late in a close game — things didn't go well late in losses to TCU and Oklahoma, but now they have won two straight to take some of the heat off coach Tom Herman.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys dominated nearly every facet of the game and beat themselves with mistakes.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits Kansas State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries a Spencer Sanders pass into the end zone all alone for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki