Egyptians vote in 2nd stage of parliamentary election

The president will name 28 seats, or 5%, bringing the total number of seats in the lower chamber to 596.

A quota of 25% of the seats are reserved for women, according to constitutional amendments approved in a national referendum last year.

The vote came amid the government’s years-long heavy crackdown on dissent. Critics were silenced or jailed, and opposition parties were left with narrow room to campaign in the Arab world’s most populous county.

The first stage of the vote took place October 24-25 in the 14 other provinces that included the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria and several southern provinces.

Just over nine million, or 28%, casted their ballots in the first stage, according to the National Election Authority. That turnout dealt a blow to el-Sissi’s government that lobbied for a high participation in the vote to ensure it has credibility.

For weeks before the vote, pro-government media called voting a patriotic duty and urged Egyptians to vote in high numbers. Most media outlets in Egypt is owned by the state or run by pro-government businessmen.

The pro-government Mustaqbal Watan, or “Nation’s Future,” party has 284 individual candidates across the country running for the House. It also leads the front-runner party list running for the House.

In the first stage, the party secured 148 seats and is high likely to have the majority in the chamber.