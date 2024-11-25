Egyptian officials say 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in high waves on Red Sea

CAIRO (AP) — At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.

The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew. The U.K. Foreign Office said it was providing consular support to “a number of British nationals and their families” after the sinking. There were reports that British citizens were among the missing.