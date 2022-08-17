ajc logo
X

Egypt says central bank governor resigns amid economic woes

FILE - Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer speaks during a press conference at the Central Bank of Egypt in Cairo, Nov. 3, 2016. Amer resigned as the country has struggled to address its financial woes. According to a Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 statement from President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office, el-Sissi accepted the resignation and named him a presidential adviser. The brief statement offered no reason for Amer’s resignation and no replacement was immediately named. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer speaks during a press conference at the Central Bank of Egypt in Cairo, Nov. 3, 2016. Amer resigned as the country has struggled to address its financial woes. According to a Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 statement from President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office, el-Sissi accepted the resignation and named him a presidential adviser. The brief statement offered no reason for Amer’s resignation and no replacement was immediately named. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Egypt’s central bank governor resigned as the country has struggled to address its economic woes

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s central bank governor resigned Wednesday as the country struggles to address its economic woes.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him a presidential adviser, the Egyptian leader’ office said in a statement.

The brief statement offered no reasons for Amer’s resignation. He had been appointed as governor of the central bank in November 2015.

No replacement was immediately named.

Amer has been criticized over handling the country’s financial challenges which have seen the local currency slide against the U.S. dollar in recent months.

The pound has lost much of its value. The U.S. currency has been traded at over 19.20 pounds in Egypt's banks, up from average of 15.6 pounds for $1 before the central bank’s decision to devalue the pound in March.

Inflation also increased in recent months partly because of the repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, and most of its imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

The annual inflation in Egypt reached 14.6% in July, increasing the burdens on consumers especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities.

Amer’s resignation came as the government in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new loan to support its reform program and to help address challenges caused by the war in Europe.

Editors' Picks
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension 7h ago
Morris Brown College’s hard reset has started
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
17h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
15h ago
Feds investigating Black Hammer Party in wide-ranging criminal probe
15h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
13h ago
The Latest
Little talk of rainforest protection in the Brazilian Amazon
9m ago
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming Republican primary
10m ago
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
15m ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
22h ago
Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
6m ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top