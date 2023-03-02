X
Dark Mode Toggle

Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation

National & World News
29 minutes ago
Egypt has announced it is raising the price of some types of gasoline, the latest hike to beset the cash-strapped North African country

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt raised the price of some types of gasoline Thursday, the latest hike to beset the cash-strapped North African country amid soaring inflation.

The country’s petroleum ministry said in a statement it was raising the price of three octanes of gasoline from between 0.75 to 1 Egyptian pound per liter (around 2.3 to 3.3 U.S. cents). The price hike was introduced Thursday morning, it said.

The raise will likely push up the prices of other goods and services across Egypt. However, the price of diesel, the most commonly used fuel for transporting people and goods in Egypt, is unaffected.

The country has been beset by enduring price hikes over recent months, with annual inflation standing at 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, according to official figures. Food prices in some urban areas soared to around 48%, that month.

Egypt's economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. The country is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.

To curb its economic turmoil, Egypt received a $3 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund last December. In return, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's government committed to various IMF-guided economic reforms, including a free-floating exchange rate and a reduction in fuel subsidies.

The deal allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.

The rise in fuel costs are likely to exacerbate economic pressures on Egypt’s lower-income households, most of which have long been reliant on government subsidies for basic goods, such as fuel and bread. Nearly 30% of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

Police: UGA football staffer drunk, racing at 104 mph before fatal crash17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Gender identity schools bill stalls in Georgia Senate
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Denmark: Statue of Little Mermaid vandalized again
24m ago
20 injured by turbulence aboard Germany to Mauritius flight
30m ago
Greek rail workers strike over conditions after deadly crash
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
23h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
23h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top