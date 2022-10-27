ajc logo
X

Egypt, IMF reach preliminary agreement for $3 billion loan

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund has reached a deal with the Egyptian government that paves the way for the country to access a $3 billion loan

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian government Thursday that paves the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan, officials said Thursday.

IMF officials said a staff agreement between the Egyptian government and IMF leaders had been reached following months of talks, as Egypt struggles to combat surging inflation caused, in part, by the war in Ukraine.

In a statement issued Thursday, Egypt’s IMF mission chief Ivanna Vladkova Hollar said the 46-month deal — known as an Extended Fund Facility Arrangement — allows Egypt access to the $3 billion loan on the condition it implements a series of economic reforms.

In the hours before the announcement, Egypt’s central bank announced a series of economic measures, including a hike in key interest rates by roughly 2 percentage points and a switch to a more “durably flexible exchange rate.” The bank said the exchange rate switch would now allow international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

Following the announcement, the Egyptian pound dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar from 19.75 to around 22.99, according to data provided by Egypt's central bank. Before Wednesday’s flotation of the Egyptian currency, the U.S. dollar was traded at an average of 23 pounds in the black market.

Since the beginning of the year, the Egyptian pound has lost around 46% of its value against the U.S. dollar. Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist for Capital Economics, expects it to lose further value before the end of next year.

The flexible exchange rate “will result in some short-term economic pain” but got the IMF deal approved and will “go a long way to restoring macroeconomic stability,” said Tuvey.

“The commitment to durable exchange rate flexibility going forward will be a cornerstone policy for rebuilding and safeguarding Egypt’s external resilience over the long term,″ said Hollar.

The Egyptian economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, events that have disrupted global markets and hiked oil and food prices worldwide. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which came from Russia and Ukraine. The country’s supply is subject to price changes on the international market.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, Egypt's central bank said it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25% and the deposit rate to 13.25%. The discount rate was also raised to 13.75%, it said.

Egypt's monetary reforms and the IMF loan are designed to help offset rising inflation, which passed 15% in September, and lighten the financial pressure on lower- and middle-income households. Some of the agreement’s main goals are to reduce Egypt’s overall debt and bring about broad reforms to its fiscal policy, Hollar said.

As part of its monetary reforms, the central bank said it would begin removing a system for importers, a red tape process introduced in February to control the demand on the currency for imports.

Late on Wednesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly announced an 11.1 % increase in the minimum monthly wage, from 2,700 pounds ($137) to 3,000 pounds ($152). Madbouly’s announcement marks the fourth hike in the minimum wage since President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi took office in 2014.

In its statement, Egypt’s central bank said it was ″intent on intensifying its reform agenda to secure macroeconomic stability and achieve strong, sustainable and inclusive growth.″

About a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures.

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Man convicted of all counts in country club murder1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck
3h ago

Class 2A blog: Week 11 games to watch
4h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

As Walker faces new abortion claim, a familiar pattern emerges among his allies
1h ago

Credit: Handout

Fresh Air Barbecue named in Southern Living’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
7m ago
5 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
13m ago
US stock indexes are mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
19m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
7h ago
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
9h ago
Halloween, anime and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top