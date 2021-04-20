Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

The changes came after a passenger train derailed Sunday north of Cairo, killing at least 23 people and injuring 139 others, according to a Tuesday’s statement by the country’s top prosecutor. The previous casualty tally announced Sunday by the Health Ministry was at 11 dead and 98 injured.

General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy ordered the detention of 23 railway employees, including the train driver and his assistant, pending an investigation into the train crash.

He also summoned Raslan and Abuel-Makarm for questioning. Prosecutors have not concluded their investigation, the statement said.

After Sunday's crash, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced the establishment of an official commission to investigate its causes. Prosecutors also launched their own probe.

Last week, a train derailed in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, injuring 15 people. On March 25, two passenger trains collided in the southern province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children. Prosecutors blamed gross negligence by railway employees for that crash.

The country’s railway system, one of the world’s oldest, has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

The government says it has launched a broad renovation and modernization initiative, buying train cars and other equipment from European and U.S. manufacturers to automate the system and develop a domestic railcar industry.

El-Sissi said in March 2018 that the government needs about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system.

Hundreds of train accidents are reported every year. In February 2019 an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo’s main Ramses railway station, causing a huge explosion and a fire that killed at least 25 people. That crash prompted the then-transportation minister to resign.

In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.