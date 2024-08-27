Nation & World News

Edwin Moses documentary to debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater, Morehouse College

A documentary exploring how Edwin Moses blended science with athleticism to become the world’s greatest hurdler in the 1980s, then parlayed his fame into a mission to fight for better pay and fair sports, will debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival
FILE - United States' Edwin Moses jumps a hurdle on his way to winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Aug. 5, 1984. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - United States' Edwin Moses jumps a hurdle on his way to winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Aug. 5, 1984. (AP Photo/File)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

A documentary exploring how Edwin Moses blended science with athleticism to become the world's greatest hurdler in the 1980s, then parlayed his fame into a mission to fight for better pay and fair sports, will debut Sept. 21 at his alma mater at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival.

The movie's title "MOSES-13 Steps" is a reference to the number of steps he took between hurdles. At the time, most hurdlers took 14 steps. Moses, who got a Master's degree in physics, used science to determine how he could shave fractions of seconds off his 400-meter hurdles by lengthening his stride and saving one step. That also involved learning to jump off a different foot — no small feat in the most technical sport on the track.

The movie uses archival footage and interviews to follow Moses' journey from childhood through a career that included an unmatched 122-race winning streak. He used his name recognition to demand higher appearance fees for both himself and fellow track stars. Moses later became an outspoken critic of the Olympic movement's drug-fighting policies, and eventually became chair of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

“This film delves into the life of the Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Edwin Moses. On the track, no one could match him for a decade. Off the track, he left an even greater legacy,” said one of the film's producers, actor Morgan Freeman.

On the night of the premiere, Moses will receive a pair of awards: the film festival's Enlightened Lens Documentary Feature Award, and the first humanitarian award named after Moses himself, which recognizes his contributions on and off the track.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

FILE - Edwin Moses speaks during The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics and Paralympics hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 3rd time this year by clearing 6.26...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani hits grand slam in 9th inning, becomes fastest player in MLB history to join 40-40...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man and has time to become the first member of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik will join 'Dancing With the Stars'
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Presidential transition planning has begun in earnest, but Trump and Harris are already...9m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: 'Complex operation' by Israeli forces to free a hostage in Gaza11m ago
Here’s everything you need to know about the Venice Film Festival14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson2m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday1h ago