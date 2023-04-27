Edwards' lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way

Edwards did not participate in the season-ending news conferences Thursday at team headquarters. General manager Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch declined to comment on the incident.

The 21-year-old Edwards, who was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, was an injury replacement selection for the All-Star Game earlier this season. He is eligible this summer for a five-year rookie-scale contract extension that would be in the $200 million range.

Edwards had 158 points in the five games against Denver, the fifth-most in a playoff series in NBA history for a player under age 22. The other four who scored more — LeBron James (214 in six games in the first round and 186 in seven games in the second round in 2006), Luka Doncic (186 in six games in the first round in 2019) and Donovan Mitchell (171 in six games in the first round in 2017) — all played in more games. Still, Edwards was disappointed by his performance.

“I've just got to play better,” Edwards said in Denver after Game 5. “Getting off the ball, making shots. I was 0 for 6 from 3. That stank. I stunk it up.”

