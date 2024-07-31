Edmunds: The best cars you can still get with a manual transmission

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The beloved compact convertible has been going strong since 1989 for good reason. It’s fun and zippy, and the manual transmission is delightful to use. The Miata is rear-wheel-drive and comes with a 181-horsepower four-cylinder engine connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. Dropping the top to cruise while rowing your own gears is a quintessential driving experience.

2024 starting price: $30,170

Subaru BRZ

Just about every Subaru these days is an all-wheel-drive SUV, but not the Subaru BRZ. This is the company’s low-slung rear-wheel-drive sport coupe. Co-developed with Toyota and a sibling to the Toyota GR86, the BRZ has the classic sports car attributes of light weight, rear-wheel drive and affordable-for-the-masses pricing. You can get the 228-horsepower four-cylinder with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

Starting price: $31,315

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep remains true to its roots in 2024 while improving the quality and performance of this ageless four-wheel-drive vehicle. Of the Wrangler’s four engine options, only the 285-horsepower V6 can be matched to a six-speed manual. Otherwise, you get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Notably, Jeep also offers a manual transmission for the V6-equipped Gladiator midsize truck, which is pretty much a Wrangler with an open cargo bed.

2024 starting price: $33,890

Toyota Tacoma

Redesigned for 2024, the perennial Tacoma midsize pickup is geared up for a new generation of adventurers. The newest Tacoma includes a turbocharged four-cylinder engine anda six-speed manual transmission, if desired. The automaker also gifted the stick-shift version with a feature Toyota calls clutch start cancel. It allows the truck to start while in gear, a useful element to get going on a steep hill.

2024 starting price: $35,195

Ford Bronco

When Ford revived the Bronco with great fanfare in 2021, it also gave it an optional seven-speed manual transmission. You can get it on the base 300-horsepower four-cylinder engine only but this engine has enough power that you won’t miss the more powerful V6 much. Ford built the new Bronco to appeal to a variety of tastes, so check out the extensive catalog of accessories for this SUV for everything from camping accessories to winch kits.

2024 starting price: $41,525

Honda Civic Type R

Honda is one of the few automakers that still bothers to: a) build a small sedan and b) offer a manual transmission for it. For driving enthusiasts, the high-performance Type R version is the one to get. Honda knows how much a manual adds to the experience that it doesn’t offer an optional automatic at all. The Type R powers its front wheels with a 315-horsepower four-cylinder engine and comes further fortified with high-performance brakes, grippy tires and distinctive aerodynamic styling.

2024 starting price: $45,890

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Brash, quick and powerful in a way that only a classic American car brand can be, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a souped-up sport sedan. It’s equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 good for 668 horsepower that drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. There are rival midsize sport sedans such as the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63, but none of them offer a manual transmission. America still knows how to rock.

2024 starting price: $96,990

Edmunds Says

It’s not too late to grab one of these peppy vehicles with a manual transmission. But don’t wait too long — the list gets a little shorter every year.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Kristin Shaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

