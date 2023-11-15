Edmunds: How to make the most of falling used car prices

EXPAND YOUR SEARCH

You might find a better deal if you broaden your search beyond local dealerships. Instead of driving to local dealerships, look at online sites first to know what dealerships have in stock before you go there. You can adjust the search parameters to include nearby cities and counties that might have better deals.

CONSIDER OTHER TYPES OF VEHICLES

If there is a particular brand, age and mileage you typically aim for when buying a used vehicle, you might want to reconsider your usual approach. With higher prices and interest rates, opting for a higher-mileage or older model will help get you to the monthly payment you want. However, if you decide to do so, make sure to get a vehicle history report to ensure it has a clean title and has had regular maintenance visits. A prepurchase inspection from a mechanic can also help spot potential issues.

If you prefer a near-new vehicle, then consider a different type of vehicle or brand to save money. Trucks and SUVs are popular and often demand a higher price than sedans or subcompact SUVs. If you don’t need a truck or large SUV, you can save a lot of money by getting something smaller.

GET PREAPPROVED FOR AN AUTO LOAN

Getting the lowest interest rate possible will lower your monthly payments. Instead of taking the dealership’s word that it’s offering the best rate, get preapproved by a local bank, credit union or online lender before going to the dealership. Then compare all the rates to ensure you’re getting the lowest one. If you aren’t happy with the rate you received, you might be able to refinance the loan later if rates drop.

MAXIMIZE THE VALUE OF YOUR TRADE-IN

There’s good news if you currently own a car with equity. Used car prices are still high, but that means you should get more for your car, which will help offset the higher purchase price of your next vehicle. Get a free vehicle appraisal through online sites like Edmunds before you get a trade-in offer from your dealership to make sure you’re getting a fair value. If you don’t have a trade-in or if it doesn’t have equity, consider putting more money down to get the monthly payment you want.

SHOP CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

It might be harder to find certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles in today’s market, but if you locate one within your budget, we recommend going for it. Not only do CPO vehicles undergo thorough inspections and additional reconditioning and offer extended warranties, they could potentially qualify for interest rates similar to those for new cars. Although CPO vehicles are more expensive, the lower interest rate and longer warranty could offset the higher price over the course of ownership

EDMUNDS SAYS

Most used-car shoppers will have a more difficult time finding the deal they want in 2023 and 2024. But if you make a few compromises on the type of vehicle you want, research how much your trade-in is worth, and compare interest rates and local prices, you can feel much better about your purchase.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Instagram.