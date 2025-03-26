Edmunds: Five best used three-row SUVs for under $30,000

Chevrolet Traverse

The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse is a spacious and family-friendly midsize SUV, prioritizing comfort and practicality. Its generous passenger and cargo space makes it ideal for road trips and hauling duties. Powered by a V6 producing 310 horsepower, the Traverse delivers adequate acceleration for everyday driving. The EPA estimates the Traverse gets up to 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Inside, the Traverse offers a straightforward and user-friendly layout. The third row is notably more accommodating than many in its class. Cargo capacity behind the third row is also a strong point. However, the Traverse can seem a bit unwieldy to drive, and the thick rear roof pillars can block your view out of the back.

2022 Chevrolet Traverse average price: $28,300

Kia Sorento

The Sorento benefits from a 2021 redesign that brought new styling and a roomier interior. A punchy 281-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder is available, but finding a Sorento that’s equipped with it for a sub-$30,000 budget could be difficult. The standard 191-horsepower four-cylinder gets the job done and gets up to an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined.

Edmunds noted that the Sorento has impressive interior space. There is adult-friendly legroom in both the second and third rows. Another feather in the cap of the Sorento is a fantastic 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which provides extra peace of mind for used-SUV shoppers.

2022 Kia Sorento average price: $28,500

Mazda CX-9

The CX-9 is a rare midsize SUV that is equal parts practical and fun to drive. Edmunds praises the CX-9 for its athletic handling and the lively acceleration from its 227-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. Starting with the 2022 model year, Mazda made all-wheel drive standard. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 23 mpg.

If you covered the badge on the steering wheel, the interior could fool you into thinking you’d climbed aboard a luxury SUV. All controls are within easy reach and the materials used are top-notch. Life in the third row, unfortunately, isn’t quite as opulent. Space back there is on the smallish side for a midsize SUV.

2022 Mazda CX-9 average price: $28,400

Mitsubishi Outlander

Until a complete redesign for the 2022 model year, the Outlander had been an SUV also-ran. This latest Outlander has plenty of underlying substance to match its bold style. For example, most Outlanders come with an 8-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, rear cross-traffic alert, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. Edmunds found the Outlander to be comfortable and smooth to drive during testing.

Acceleration is slow from the 181-horsepower four-cylinder, but you do get up to an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined driving. Edmunds noted the third row is small and best suited for kids. Yet, since so few small SUVs have this extra seating, having it still gives the Outlander an advantage over many rivals.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander average price: $24,800

Volkswagen Atlas

The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas prioritizes interior space and practicality, making it a strong contender for families needing a roomy three-row SUV. Highlights include lots of cargo space, a third-row seat big enough for adults, and a smooth ride over bumps. An easy-to-use infotainment system and helpful driver aids are also part of the Atlas’ appeal.

Power comes from either a 235-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder or an available 276-horsepower V6. We recommend getting the more satisfying V6 if you can. The EPA estimates the V6 gets up to 20 mpg combined.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas average price: $29,600

EDMUNDS SAYS

As these five vehicles prove, staying under a $30,000 budget isn’t an impossible task when searching for a well-equipped and lightly used SUV. Some are more generous in terms of third-row space than others, so consider climbing back there an essential part of any test drive.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP