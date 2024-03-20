Edmunds: Best used spring break adventure vehicles for less than $30K

LEXUS GX 460

The GX 460 is a darling of overlanders, enthusiasts who mix off-road adventure with camping. The SUV’s stout full-time four-wheel-drive system makes it capable on the trail, but it’s still a Lexus with plenty of luxury features: three-row seating, acres of room, leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, and a sliding, reclining second row. Prices have surged with the GX’s newfound popularity, but good examples still exist for less than $30,000.

Look for: Most 2014-2017 GX 460 models hit the sweet spot of price and mileage. Overall, the GX 460 was essentially unchanged during this span. The high mileage of these older GXs may scare you, though parent company Toyota’s record for reliability offers some comfort.

SUBARU OUTBACK

If you don’t need the Wrangler’s boulder-dashing brawn but still want trail capability and a smooth highway ride, the Subaru Outback offers a more civilized option. Practical, comfortable and easy to drive, the Outback is more wagon than SUV. And while it won’t get you to the deepest reaches of nature like a Wrangler, its ample ground clearance and all-wheel drive make easy work of rutted trails, snowy pavement and remote fire roads.

Look for: Start your search with the latest Outback generation that debuted in 2020. You can find 2021 or 2022 Outbacks for less than $30,000 too. The Outback’s base engine gets impressive fuel economy but is pretty slow. Look for an Outback with the optional turbocharged engine if you want more punch.

HONDA RIDGELINE

The Ridgeline is the truck for people who don’t buy trucks. That’s because the Ridgeline wraps its versatile truck attributes in a package that handles and rides more like a crossover SUV. It also hides a few trick features absent on most other trucks, such as lockable in-bed storage and a two-way tailgate that can both drop down or swing out. True, the Ridgeline can’t tow quite as much as more traditional midsize pickups. But its roomy cabin and decent capability in the dirt make the Ridgeline an excellent adventure chaser.

Look for: Go for a 2017 or newer Ridgeline. That’s the first year of the latest generation that has a longer cargo bed, a nicer cabin and more powerful V6. There are front-wheel-drive Ridgelines but get all-wheel drive for maximum towing capability.

EDMUNDS SAYS

It’s not too early to start thinking about spring road trips in an affordable adventure mobile. Whether you prefer back roads, open roads or dirt roads, there are great used options waiting to take you there.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP