Edmunds: 2024 Kia Niro versus 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Motivating the Corolla Cross Hybrid is a 196-horsepower four-cylinder hybrid electric powertrain that sends power to all four wheels. That’s right, the Corolla Cross Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is not available on the Niro. Its 42 mpg combined average trails the Niro’s, yet acceleration is stronger. Edmunds found the Corolla Cross Hybrid needed 7.9 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph — almost 2 seconds quicker than the Niro.

If great fuel economy is your top priority, the Niro wins. But Edmunds found the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s quicker acceleration and standard all-wheel drive to be worth the trade-off.

Winner: Corolla Cross Hybrid

FEATURES AND VALUE

Credit Kia and Toyota for packing in so many features into these budget-minded SUVs. In base format, they each come standard with keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Both also offer a robust set of driver assistance features including lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control.

There are a few aspects that help the Niro pull ahead. For one, it starts at $28,315, including destination fees. That’s about $1,200 less than the Toyota’s price of $29,570. Kia also offers top trim levels for the Niro that come with upscale features such as ventilated front seats and a premium sound system. You can’t get these on the Corolla Cross Hybrid.

The Niro is backed by a lengthy five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty paired with 10 years/100,000 miles of powertrain coverage. Toyota offers a more industry standard combo of three years/36,000 miles (basic) and five years/60,000 miles (powertrain), though it’s worth noting the Corolla Cross Hybrid has a two-year/25,000-mile free maintenance plan.

Winner: Niro

COMFORT AND UTILITY

Both of these SUVs are maneuverable in city driving and reasonably comfortable during highway jaunts. The Corolla Cross Hybrid rides more smoothly over bumps, but otherwise they’re pretty similar for all-around comfort. Cargo space is also similar. You’ll be able to fit a decent amount of stuff behind the rear seats or fold them down to load larger items.

The Niro does have one big advantage compared to the Toyota: rear legroom. Measuring in at 39.8 inches, the Niro has nearly 8 inches more than the rear confines of the Corolla Cross Hybrid. That extra space makes the Niro more comfortable for taller teens or adults sitting in back. Parents needing to install bulky child safety seats will appreciate it too.

Winner: Niro

EDMUNDS SAYS

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a solid and sensible choice. It goes about its business with a minimum of fuss and feels built to last. Yet the Niro has better fuel economy, added rear legroom and a more upscale interior. It’s sensible with a bit of pizzazz.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.