Editor, CEO denied bail in Apple Daily case in Hong Kong

One of them, Associate Publisher Chan Pui-man, said after attending the bail hearing, "I think that all media workers in Hong Kong are worried. But for now, for us, tomorrow, we will still come out with our newspaper, and we’ll do our best to continue our work.”

The Apple Daily has long been one of the most outspoken defenders of civil liberties in Hong Kong. It supported massive protests demanding more democracy in 2019 and has criticized the subsequent crackdown, including the enactment of a national security law last year.

The central government in Beijing has defended the legislation and the crackdown on opposition voices as necessary to restore order and stability. The 2019 protests that challenged Beijing's rule often started as peaceful marches during the day but turned into violent clashes between hard-core demonstrators and police at night.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence after being convicted of playing a role in unauthorized assemblies — rallies and marches that had not received police approval — during the 2019 protests. He has also been charged under the national security law.

The latest arrests mark the first time journalists have been targeted under the new law, except for a freelancer who was arrested for pro-democracy activities. Hundreds of police and security agents who raided Apple Daily's office on Thursday also seized 44 hard drives, and authorities froze $2.3 million of its assets.

Police said the arrests were based on more than 30 articles that had appeared in the Apple Daily since 2019 and that had called for international sanctions against China and Hong Kong.

The security law specifically criminalizes colluding with a foreign country, institution, organization or individual to impose sanctions or a blockade against Hong Kong or China. Critics say Beijing is walking back on its promise at the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain that the city could retain its freedoms not seen elsewhere in China for 50 years.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the crackdown and called for the immediate release of the Apple Daily editors and executives.

Asked how journalists should avoid getting in trouble, Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee told a news conference this week that “the answer is simple: Do your journalistic work as freely as you like in accordance with the law provided you do not conspire or have any intention to break the Hong Kong law and certainly not the Hong Kong National Security Law.”

Associated Press news assistant Nicole Ko contributed to this report.

This story has been corrected to say the arrests were based on articles published since 2019, not since the security law took effect in 2020.

Police officers stand guard outside a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The top editor of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city's national security law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activists holding a copy of Apple Daily newspaper and banner protest outside a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021, to demand to release political prisoners. The top editor of the Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city's national security law.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Chan Pui-man, deputy editor of the Apple Daily newspaper walks out from a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021. A Hong Kong court ordered the top editor of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and the head of its parent company held without bail Saturday in the first hearing since their arrest two days ago under the city's national security law. Chan was one of the five Apple Daily staffs who were arrested by police on Thursday, but she was released on bail Friday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Police get people, including journalists, together to check IDs outside a court in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 19, 2021. A Hong Kong court ordered the top editor of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and the head of its parent company held without bail Saturday in the first hearing since their arrest two days ago under the city's national security law. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung