Edey matches season-high 35 points in hometown, No. 4 Purdue beats Alabama 92-86 in Toronto

Smith shot 9 for 20 and had eight assists for Purdue, which has won 32 straight nonconference regular-season games.

The Boilermakers connected on 24 of 28 free-throw attempts.

Mark Sears scored a season-high 35 points for Alabama, going 8 for 16 from 3-point range, but the Crimson Tide lost for the third time in six games. Alabama has not won consecutive games since starting the season 4-0.

Purdue took its first lead of the game, 62-60, on a 3-pointer by Mason Gillis with 11:24 left in the second half. After Alabama missed, Smith capped a 12-0 run with another 3, putting the Boilermakers up 65-60.

Sears connected on four of six attempts from long range in the first half, when 13 of Alabama’s 15 made baskets were 3-pointers. The Crimson Tide led 49-47 at the intermission.

Alabama scored the first eight points of the game and led 19-9 before Edey converted a three-point play, his first basket of the afternoon.

Purdue made 14 of 17 free throws in the opening half, with Edey going 6 for 6 at the line and scoring 18 points to keep the Boilermakers close.

