Ecuadorians head to polls to toughen fight against gangs behind wave of violence

Ecuadorians head to the polls in a referendum touted by the country’s fledgling leader as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence
FILE - Ecuador President Daniel Noboa attends a ceremony to deliver equipment to police, at the Gral. Alberto Enriquez Gallo police school in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 22, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

FILE - Ecuador President Daniel Noboa attends a ceremony to deliver equipment to police, at the Gral. Alberto Enriquez Gallo police school in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 22, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)
21 minutes ago

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday in a referendum touted by the country's fledgling leader as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence.

The majority of 11 questions posed to voters focus on tightening security measures. Proposals include deploying the army in the fight against the gangs, loosening obstacles to extradition of accused criminals and lengthening prison sentences for convicted drug traffickers.

Ecuador, traditionally one of South America's most peaceful countries, has been rocked in recent year by a wave of violence, much of it spilling over from neighboring Colombia, the world's largest producer of cocaine. Last year, the country's homicide rate shot up to 40 deaths per 100,000, one of the highest in the region.

President Daniel Noboa has rallied popular support by confronting the gangs head on. That task became more urgent in January when masked gunmen, some on orders from imprisoned drug traffickers, terrorized residents and took control of a TV station while it was live on the air in an unprecedented show of force.

Following the rampage, the 36-year-old leader decreed an “internal armed conflict,” enabling him to use emergency powers to deploy the army in pursuit of some 20 gangs now classified as “terrorists.”

The referendum seeks to extend those powers and put them on firmer legal ground.

But in recalling the law-and-order policies of El Salvador's wildly popular President Nayib Bukele, a fellow millenial, they could also boost Noboa politically as he prepares to run for re-election next year.

Noboa, the scion of a wealthy banana exporting family, is serving the final 18 months of a presidential term left vacant when fellow conservative Guillermo Lasso resigned amid an investigation into alleged corruption by congress. He was elected following a shortened but bloody campaign that saw one of his top rivals brazenly assassinated while campaigning.

A woman reports a robbery to soldiers patrolling in the Carapungo neighborhood of Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Ecuadorians will vote on Sunday in a referendum proposed by President Daniel Noboa that seeks to provide solutions to growing violence attributed to criminal gangs related to drug trafficking. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

FILE - A resident stands with arms spread apart up against a wall as police search for weapons and or drugs, as part of an operation to combat criminal groups, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 4, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, in a referendum touted by President Daniel Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz, File)

FILE - Police conduct an operation searching for weapons and or drugs as part of an effort to combat criminal groups, in the Nueva Guayaquil neighborhood of Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 4, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, in a referendum touted by President Daniel Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz, File)

FILE - Soldiers on patrol frisk a man in the Carapungo neighborhood of Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Ecuadorians will vote on Sunday, April 21, in a referendum proposed by President Daniel Noboa that seeks to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

FILE - Soldiers stand on armored vehicles as they patrol the streets during a national state of emergency decreed by President Daniel Noboa to confront a wave of crime, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, Jan. 11, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Ariel Ochoa, File)

FILE - Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa waves as he arrives in Poalo, Ecuador, March 21, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

FILE - Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa, front right, and U.S. Ambassador Michael Fitzpatrick, front left, attend a ceremony at Cotopaxi airport to receive a Hercules aircraft donated by the U.S. government for operational missions, in Latacunga, Ecuador, March 25, 2024. Ecuadorians head to the polls Sunday, April 21, 2024, in a referendum touted by Noboa as a way to crack down on criminal gangs behind a spiraling wave of violence. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa, File)

