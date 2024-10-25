Nation & World News

Ecuador expands power cuts to 14 hours a day due to drought

Ecuador has announced an increase in daily power cuts as the severe drought impacting the nation keeps lowering the levels of water for the key hydroelectric plants, the source of more than 70% of the country's electricity
1 hour ago

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has announced an increase in daily power cuts as the severe drought impacting the nation keeps lowering water levels for the key hydroelectric plants, the source of more than 70% of the country's electricity.

Acting Energy minister Inés Manzano said late Thursday that the authorities are ordering an electricity service suspension from eight to 14 hours a day in the country because the drought has worsened in recent days.

Like other South American countries, Ecuador has faced a prolonged dry season.

The new measures come days after President Daniel Noboa said he anticipated the power cuts in the country of 17 million people to gradually decrease.

“We know the sacrifices that are being made in the context of this serious electricity crisis,” minister Manzano said in a video message on X.

Since mid-September, Ecuador has established an electricity rationing system of up to 10 hours a day in some cities, but the power cut hours announced Thursday are the most extreme so far.

The drought affecting several countries in South America has been linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

What to know about the electrical grid failure that plunged Cuba into darkness
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Sweeping blackouts in Cuba raise the question: Why has the island's solar buildout been...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Criminals may be leveraging climate change as record acreage burns in Brazil's Amazon
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Credit: AP

Biden at last visits Indian Country, where he will apologize for 150-year-old boarding...4m ago
Israel raids a Gaza hospital and its strike on a home kills 13 children4m ago
Trump accused of groping a woman in 1992 while Jeffrey Epstein watched16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s what you need to know about Georgia’s ballot questions
How the AJC covered the John Peek murders featured on ‘Dateline’ Oct. 25
Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech2h ago