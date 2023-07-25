BreakingNews
UPS, Teamsters reach labor contract deal, averting strike

Ecuador announces a state of emergency in all of its prisons after violent clashes

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X
Ecuador has announced a state of emergency in all of its prisons after a series of violent incidents including shootings and explosions occurred in one of its most dangerous prisons

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in all of its prisons after a series of violent incidents including shootings and explosions occurred in one of its most dangerous prisons.

The measure — the second state of emergency that President Guillermo Lasso has ordered in less than 24 hours — will be in effect for 60 days and orders the immediate mobilization of the military and police in an effort to regain control of the prisons.

On Monday, Lasso signed a decree establishing a similar state of emergency in the provinces of Los Ríos and Manabí after the shooting of the mayor of the city of Manta, Agustín Intriago, an event that shocked Ecuadoreans.

The announcement comes after clashes erupted in Litoral prison on Saturday afternoon and escalated into the early hours of Sunday, with gunshots and explosions heard by people in nearby residential areas. The initial clashes left at least six dead and 11 injured. The disturbances have escalated since then, although authorities have not provided updated information.

Litoral prison is located inside a prison complex in Guayaquil, 270 kilometers (160 miles) southeast of Quito. It has a capacity of about 9,500 inmates, but in the first quarter of this year exceeded that number by almost 3,000.

It is considered one of the most dangerous prisons in Ecuador. A gang battle in 2021 killed 119 inmates. In April, a riot killed 12 inmates and injured three.

Meanwhile, prisoners in 13 other prisons declared a hunger strike on Monday and are holding a hundred prison guards to demand better sanitary conditions and food, among other issues.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: UPS, Teamsters reach labor contract deal, averting strike1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire/AJC

Beltline receives $25M grant, largest in nonprofit’s history
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

East Lake Golf Club to close for year to undergo massive renovation
3h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Tom Moreland, powerful transportation chief, left ‘immeasurable’ impact
2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Tom Moreland, powerful transportation chief, left ‘immeasurable’ impact
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How the TV & film tax credit turned Georgia into Hollywood of the South
2h ago
The Latest
Israeli doctors walk off the job, more strikes may be looming after a law weakening...
6m ago
A fugitive Catalan separatist may hold the key to Spain's government after an...
15m ago
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
19h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top