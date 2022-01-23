ECHL suspends Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture

"As I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is," Subban posted.

Jacksonville is affiliated with the New York Rangers, and South Carolina is a Washington Capitals affiliate.

Stingrays President Rob Concannon said the team was “disgusted and appalled” by what happened.

"Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination," Concannon said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account. "This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable."

The Icemen said the organization is cooperating with the ECHL's review of the incident.

"As an organization, our fans, partners, and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of league review," the team said in a statement.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports