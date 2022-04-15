ajc logo
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House April 5, 2021, in Washington. The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning on April 18, 2022, after a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus. The Biden's will welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The White House is hoping to stir up some “egg-citement” when the Easter Egg Roll returns Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping to stir up some "egg-citement" when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden expect to welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities.

The first lady, who is a teacher, is calling it the “Egg-ucation Roll," aides said, and is turning the South Lawn into a school community with a variety of educational stations.

It's the first Easter Egg Roll to be hosted by the Bidens, who are expected to address the crowd and join in some of the activities, although rain was in Monday's weather forecast.

The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

Besides the egg roll and hunt, the all-day event will include a schoolhouse activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a place to teach children how farmers supply food, a photo-taking station, a physical “egg-ucation” zone with an obstacle course and other exercise stations, and a “cafetorium” where children and their families will learn to make and eat treats.

The “egg-stravaganza” will get a celebrity splash through the participation of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth.

More than two dozen costumed characters will roam the grounds, including Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, the Racing Presidents mascots for the Washington Nationals of Major League Baseball, Rosita and Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street” and Snoopy and Charlie Brown, among others.

Military families will be among the 30,000 participants, including crew members of the USS Delaware and their families. The first lady serves as sponsor of the nuclear attack submarine, which the president commissioned during a ceremony this month in Wilmington, Delaware.

Members of the general public received their tickets through an online lottery.

The egg roll will be the largest event to date at the Biden White House and will unfold in five waves beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m.

Resumption of this Easter tradition is a sign that the White House is opening up again, despite a recent spurt of COVID-19 cases among members of the Cabinet, the White House staff, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband and members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Some of those cases stemmed from the return this month of the Gridiron Club's spring dinner.

Self-guided, public tours of the executive mansion are set to resume on Friday in a limited fashion, after they also were halted in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878.

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

