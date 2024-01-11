East-leading Celtics hold off West's best Timberwolves in OT, improve to 18-0 at home

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — as the Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders Wednesday night to remain perfect at home.

Jaylen Brown had 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who are 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Jrue Holiday scored 12, including a corner 3-pointer off an offensive rebound by Derrick White to cap a 14-3 run that gave Boston a 111-109 lead with 26 seconds left in regulation.

With Timberwolves co-owner — and Boston nemesis — Alex Rodriguez sitting courtside, Anthony Edwards hit a pair of free throws to tie it. Tatum missed an off-balance shot at the buzzer that could have won the game in regulation.