East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.

Athletic director Jon Gilbert made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Pirates (3-4) lost to No. 23 Army 45-28. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will be interim coach for the remainder of the season.

“After earning back-to-back bowl invitations, we looked poised for continued success,” said Gilbert of bowl appearances in 2021-22. “Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we all want, and a change is needed to move the program forward.”