East Africa's hunger crisis needs global action, says Oxfam

Malnutrition rates are high in the region and drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities.

While it “feels like a world on fire,” donors “don’t have to choose. The human rights and humanitarian needs of all people must be met,” said Bucher. “Our world is more than capable of doing so.”

Somalia is particularly vulnerable because it faces sporadic violence and there is concern the situation could deteriorate. Hundreds of thousands of Somalis have already fled their homes in search of help.

About 250,000 people in Somalia died from hunger in 2011, when the U.N. declared a famine in some parts of the country. Half of them were children.

Bucher called for “a life-saving" cash injection to support local responders to cope with the impact of drought conditions.

“A life in Somalia is equal to the life of anyone else in the world," she said.

FILE - Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas sit at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia on Feb. 4, 2022. The aid agency Oxfam International warned Tuesday, March 22, 2022 that widespread hunger across East Africa could become "a catastrophe" without an injection of funds to the region's most vulnerable communities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)

FILE - Workers clean the floor as sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions sits in piles in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Ethiopia on Feb. 21, 2022. The aid agency Oxfam International warned Tuesday, March 22, 2022 that widespread hunger across East Africa could become "a catastrophe" without an injection of funds to the region's most vulnerable communities. (AP Photo, File)