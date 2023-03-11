Earthquakes signal Hawaii's Kilauea about to resume erupting

The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday that a shallow earthquake storm had been detected under the summit of Kilauea. That signals that “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent,” the USGS said.

Scientists just said Tuesday that lava had stopped flowing after 61 days of volcanic activity, but Kilauea is living up to its reputation as one of the world's most active volcanoes. It also erupted from September 2021 to last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.