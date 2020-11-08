Earthquake felt across southern New England

That's not unusual in New England.

“It's common for them to be felt very far away because the rock here is old and continuous and transmits the energy a long way," Caruso said.

Ali Kenner Brodsky, who lives in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, not far from the epicenter, was sitting in her kitchen talking with her son, when it hit.

“It was a rumbling. It sounded like something exploded. It rumbled. The whole house shook," she said.

She said it lasted around 10 to 15 seconds. “In that moment, it feels like it’s going on forever.”

Her husband, Sam, ran to the basement because he thought the boiler blew up.

Magnitude 3.6 earthquakes rarely cause major damage, Caruso said.

Chris Besse, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said it had not received any reports of significant damage.

There were some reports of minor damage.

Police in Fall River tweeted that they received numerous phone calls about the quake, including reports of items falling off of shelves, and street signs getting uprooted.

Associated Press reporter Michelle Smith in Providence, R.I. contributed to this report.