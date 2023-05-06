X

Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race.

Forte was declared out of the 149th Derby on Saturday, according to Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers. No immediate reason was announced.

It was the fifth scratch this week from the race.

The colt had stumbled on the track during a workout Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it.

Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days, including two trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was suspended by the track and had his Derby horse, Lord Miles, scratched.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians were at Pletcher's barn early Saturday to observe and examine Forte, who galloped on the track and then jogged outside the barn. Co-owner Mike Repole was on hand, too.

Forte had a five-race winning streak and was the early 3-1 favorite. That leaves 18 horses to run in the 1 1/4-mile Derby.

It was another pre-Derby disappointment for Repole.

He owned Uncle Mo, the early favorite for the 2011 Derby who was scratched the day before the race. The colt had a gastrointestinal infection and was eventually diagnosed with a rare liver disease. He resumed racing before retiring in November of that year.

Other horses that were scratched this week were Practical Move and Skinner, both because of fever, and Continuar.

Pletcher, a two-time Derby winner, will still saddle Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

Post time for the Derby is shortly before 7 p.m. EDT.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

WATCH LIVE, UPDATES, PHOTOS, MORE: King Charles III’s coronation 4h ago

Credit: TNS

Grief and loss of sense of safety will follow the Midtown shooting
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives
1h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
2h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Live updates | King Charles III's coronation
12m ago
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
22m ago
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top