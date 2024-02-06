Eagles will host NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL's first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 — a day after the 2024 season opener, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

Goodell addressed gambling, officiating, diversity, the Rooney Rule and much more in an nearly one-hour news conference before players and coaches from the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met the media for Super Bowl opening night.

Goodell made news when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paolo against a to-be-named opponent. It’ll be the first time in 54 years the NFL has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 18, 1970.