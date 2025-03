Eagles retain All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun before he tests free agency

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl champions announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a three-year deal with Baun through the 2027 season. A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Baun’s contract is worth $51 million, including $34 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t released.

Baun, who mostly played on special teams for the New Orleans Saints, was a key part of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit last season in his first year in Philadelphia.