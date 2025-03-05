Nation & World News
Eagles retain All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun before he tests free agency

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl champions announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a three-year deal with Baun through the 2027 season. A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Baun’s contract is worth $51 million, including $34 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t released.

Baun, who mostly played on special teams for the New Orleans Saints, was a key part of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit last season in his first year in Philadelphia.

He had 151 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and one interception in the regular season and also had a pick against Patrick Mahomes in the Eagles’ 40-22 victory in the Super Bowl last month.

Baun finished fifth in voting for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, earning two first-place votes.

He would've been a free agent next week but passed up an opportunity to test the open market to remain in Philadelphia.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

1h ago