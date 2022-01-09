Eagles rest Hurts in meaningless season finale vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are locked into the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC, making the game essentially meaningless. Eagles tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Darius Slay were among the 10 inactive players.

Minshew made one start this season in place of an injured Hurts last month against the New York Jets. Minshew was 20 of 25 for 242 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory.