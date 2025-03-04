Breaking: Spelman instructor took photos before phone stopped transmitting on Lake Oconee
Eagles make Barkley highest-paid running back with 2-year, $41.2M deal, AP source says

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

Saquon Barkley will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after his record-setting season helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are giving Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced, said Barkley’s new deal includes $15 million in incentives.

Barkley ran for 2,504 yards in the regular season and playoffs, breaking Terrell Davis’ record for most yards rushing combined in one season. He had 2,005 yards in the regular season before sitting out the final game with a chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season mark.

The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal in free agency last year after the New York Giants allowed the 2018 No. 2 overall pick to walk away.

