Eagles lock in WR DeVonta Smith with 3-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a deep pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season on Monday, April 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season on Monday.

The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith's 2025 season.

Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Smith was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Alabama win two national championships in his four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

He'll get a reported $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed with his new deal. His best season came in 2022 when he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 95 catches and 1,196 yards.

Smith's extension continues a busy offseason for the Eagles.

They signed former Giants running back Saquon Barkley and linebackers Bryce Huff and Zack Baun, three key free-agent additions that were part of a rapid roster overhaul in the wake of the Eagles’ late-season collapse. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back a year after the team let him walk away in free agency. Wide receiver DeVante Parker will receive a $4.69 million guarantee in his one-year deal, and the Eagles also signed offensive lineman Matt Hennessy.

The Eagles also agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million with former Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White

Also, kicker Jake Elliott, two-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson and defensive end Brandon Graham all signed deals that will keep them with the Eagles.

Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retired and left the Eagles with just four players remaining from the 2017 Super Bowl season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

