Eagles' Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night vs Seahawks because of illness, AP source says

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night's game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the injury report hasn’t been released yet, said Hurts will travel separately from the team.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

