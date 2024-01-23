Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move.

Johnson joins ousted defensive coordinator Sean Desai as coach Nick Sirianni continues to reshape his staff following a season-ending collapse. The Eagles went from starting 10-1 to finishing 11-6 and losing 32-9 to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.