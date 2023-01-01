ajc logo
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

1 hour ago
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans

The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was removed from the field on a stretcher in the first quarter.

The entire Eagles team came over to the sideline and met Sweat on the field as he was put on the stretcher. Sweat has 11 sacks and had a sack in five straight games before he was injured late in the first quarter.

The Eagles entered 13-2 and needed one win to clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC. But they played without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second straight week because of a sprained right shoulder.

