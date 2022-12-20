BreakingNews
State regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
ajc logo
X

Eagles coach refuses to rule out injured QB Hurts vs Cowboys

National & World News
By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts still has a chance he could play Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been ruled out to play Saturday against the Cowboys, even as the NFL MVP candidate deals with a sprained right shoulder.

Hurts injured his throwing shoulder when he was driven into the ground on a tackle in a win over Chicago on Sunday that moved the Eagles to 13-1. Hurts was diagnosed with the shoulder injury on Monday.

“I do not put it past Jalen Hurts, I don't put anything past Jalen Hurts as far as his physical and mental toughness,” coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. “There's a chance he can play this week.”

Hurts said Tuesday it was “business as usual” and there was “definitely a chance” he could play against Dallas. He took several big hits against the Bears and landed hard on his shoulder when he was tackled by defensive tackle Travis Gipson.

“I knew when it happened," Hurts said. “I don't want to talk about myself. It took a lot of grit, it took some courage, it took the people around me. We have a ton of guys that have to play through things.”

The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter. Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We will play him when he's ready to play,” Sirianni said. “If that's this week, it's this week. If it's next week, it's next week. When Jalen's ready to play, he's ready to play. All aspects of it.”

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start against Dallas if Hurts isn't ready to play.

“I think the best thing for me is being ready to play,” Hurts said.

Hurts’ 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990. He threw two interceptions against the Bears after throwing only three total all season. But he rushed for three touchdowns for the second time in his career. He went 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards in Sunday’s 25-21 win.

“It's not the first time I've had things I've had to overcome,” Hurts said. “Nothing changes about this other than the publicity of it. The mentality of this team, it's truly about just being ready go into Saturday. It's going to take everybody like it does every week.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal13h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State mines Georgia for recruiting prospects
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ John FitzPatrick to return to practice
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves, outfielder Jordan Luplow agree to one-year deal
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun excited to be back in the booth
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
8m ago
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out "forever chemicals"
11m ago
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top