BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

National & World News
Updated 41 minutes ago
Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive list in Philadelphia's conference title victory over San Francisco on Sunday, was indicted Tuesday by a Guernsey County grand jury in Ohio.

The rookie who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State was ordered to appear in court in Ohio on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Court records do not list an attorney for Sills, who is listed as a backup guard and played in just one game this season. He has been on the inactive list for much of the year.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement.

The indictment accuses Sills, who is from Sarahsville, Ohio, of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a woman against her will on Dec. 5, 2019.

A statement issued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the incident was immediately reported, and that the county sheriff’s office conducted a detailed investigation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium4h ago

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Bradley’s Buzz: Asking for a friend - is Sean Payton that big a deal?
3h ago

Atlanta United adds Luis Abram
2h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
2h ago

Braves announce non-roster invitees for spring training
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who'll win on Sunday
7m ago
Fed lifts rate by quarter-point and signals more hikes ahead
8m ago
NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
8h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
23h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top