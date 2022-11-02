Eagles are largest of 8 road favorites in Week 9

Pro Picks considers this a second bye in three weeks for the Eagles.

EAGLES, 34-13

Los Angeles Rams (plus 3) at Tampa Bay

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (3-5) are struggling. They’ve lost five of six, the offense can’t score, the defense is poor and coaching has been a problem. The Rams (3-4) have their own issues, but Aaron Donald could dominate a weak interior offensive line in a rematch from last January.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 22-20

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3) at Atlanta

The Chargers (4-3) are supposed to be championship contenders. The NFC South-leading Falcons (4-4) are supposed to be rebuilding. This week both teams play like it.

BEST BET: CHARGERS, 31-20

Green Bay (minus 3) at Detroit

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost four in a row and are 3-5 for the first time since Brett Favre was in Green Bay. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row after the “Hard Knocks” hype. The Packers are due for a breakout win.

PACKERS, 30-23

Seattle (plus 1) at Arizona

Kyler Murray has been a major disappointment and the Cardinals (3-5) are 11-17 at home under coach Kliff Kingsbury. Seahawks QB Geno Smith is thriving in his first full season as a starter since 2014, leading Seattle (5-3) to first in the NFC West.

CARDINALS, 27-24

Miami (minus 5) at Chicago

The Dolphins (5-3) reloaded at the trade deadline, bolstering both sides of the ball. The Bears (3-5) were sellers and buyers.

DOLPHINS, 24-20

Carolina (plus 7 1/2) at Cincinnati

Joe Burrow and the Bengals (4-4) need a rebound like the Panthers (2-6) after the Browns whipped them.

BENGALS, 27-16

Las Vegas (minus 1 1/2) at Jacksonville

The Jaguars (2-6) have lost five straight. The Raiders (2-5) went from nearly knocking off eventual AFC champion Cincinnati in the playoffs to last place.

JAGUARS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 5 1/2) at New England

This isn’t Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady anymore.

PATRIOTS, 23-20

Buffalo (minus 12 1/2) at New York Jets

The Bills (6-1) outscored the Jets 72-27 last season. But these aren’t the same old Jets.

BILLS, 28-17

Minnesota (minus 3 1/2) at Washington

The Commanders (4-4) have won three in a row, including two straight with Taylor Heinicke. Kirk Cousins beat his former team the only other time he faced them.

VIKINGS, 24-19

Tennessee (plus 12 1/2) at Kansas City

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 20-3 after a regular-season bye. The Titans (5-2) have won five in a row. One streak will end.

CHIEFS, 27-17

Baltimore (minus 2 1/2) at New Orleans

The Ravens (5-3) are aiming for two straight road wins against the NFC South opponents. It won’t be easy against the Saints (3-5).

SAINTS, 26-24

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 7-8. Against spread: 7-8.

Season: Straight up: 71-52. Against spread: 65-57-1.

Thursday Night: Straight up: 5-3. Against spread: 4-4.

Monday Night: Straight up: 5-4. Against spread: 4-5.

Best Bet: Straight up: 6-2. Against spread: 6-2.

Upset Special: Straight up: 3-5. Against spread: 4-4.

