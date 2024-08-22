Eagles acquire wide receiver Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the Washington Commanders for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks from the 2025 draft in a rare deal between the NFC East rivals on Thursday.

Dotson, a first-rounder out of Penn State in 2022, is one of several high draft picks from the previous regime under Ron Rivera who did not look to be part of the long-term plan moving forward with new general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn.

Washington’s first-round selections in 2023, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and 2021, linebacker Jamin Davis, have also been buried on the depth chart.